Headbangers: Rhythm Royale I Hotfix 1

Hey Flock! 👋🐤 The first Hotfix for Headbangers: Rhythm Royale is NOW LIVE on all platforms. We want to thank the community for all your valuable feedback over the last week. More improvements are coming soon!
PATCH NOTES - HOTFIX 1
All Platforms
- Improvements to the target movement in First Piano Shooter.
- Fixed an issue in Run Pigeon Run, where bots would complete the game with a negative score, if players disconnect during the minigame.
- Fixed an issue in The Space Race where players may notice a brief hiccup when the vinyl restarts.
- Fixed an issue in Garden Party and After Party where the play-head disappeared during the listen phase.
Steam Only
- Fixed an issue where some connected USB peripheral devices could cause the title to crash.
KNOWN ISSUES
**Our team is aware of an issue producing a network error, preventing players from launching the game. We apologise for this inconvenience and can assure you this is a priority for us to remedy in a future hotfix.
When we have a fix for this, we will make sure to update the community here on Steam.**
That's all for now, Flock.
