Headbangers: Rhythm Royale update for 6 November 2023

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale I Hotfix 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Flock! 👋🐤 The first Hotfix for Headbangers: Rhythm Royale is NOW LIVE on all platforms. We want to thank the community for all your valuable feedback over the last week. More improvements are coming soon!
PATCH NOTES - HOTFIX 1

All Platforms

  • Improvements to the target movement in First Piano Shooter.
  • Fixed an issue in Run Pigeon Run, where bots would complete the game with a negative score, if players disconnect during the minigame.
  • Fixed an issue in The Space Race where players may notice a brief hiccup when the vinyl restarts.
  • Fixed an issue in Garden Party and After Party where the play-head disappeared during the listen phase.

Steam Only

  • Fixed an issue where some connected USB peripheral devices could cause the title to crash.
KNOWN ISSUES

**Our team is aware of an issue producing a network error, preventing players from launching the game. We apologise for this inconvenience and can assure you this is a priority for us to remedy in a future hotfix.

When we have a fix for this, we will make sure to update the community here on Steam.**

SUPPORT

As always, if you run any issues with Headbangers, please get in touch with our support team here: https://www.team17.com/support/

DISCORD

If you have any feedback around Headbangers, please head to our #feedback channel in our Headbangers Discord: https://discord.gg/n35cwGy6nP

That's all for now, Flock. Happy Headbanging! 🐥🤟

