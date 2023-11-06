Headbangers: Rhythm Royale I Hotfix 1

Hey Flock! 👋🐤 The first Hotfix for Headbangers: Rhythm Royale is NOW LIVE on all platforms. We want to thank the community for all your valuable feedback over the last week. More improvements are coming soon!

PATCH NOTES - HOTFIX 1

All Platforms

Improvements to the target movement in First Piano Shooter.

Fixed an issue in Run Pigeon Run, where bots would complete the game with a negative score, if players disconnect during the minigame.

Fixed an issue in The Space Race where players may notice a brief hiccup when the vinyl restarts.

Fixed an issue in Garden Party and After Party where the play-head disappeared during the listen phase.

Steam Only

Fixed an issue where some connected USB peripheral devices could cause the title to crash.

KNOWN ISSUES

**Our team is aware of an issue producing a network error, preventing players from launching the game. We apologise for this inconvenience and can assure you this is a priority for us to remedy in a future hotfix.

When we have a fix for this, we will make sure to update the community here on Steam.**

