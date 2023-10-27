October Update Notes

Hello again, let's hope you are ready to continue your climb up the tower and celebrate Halloween with us. Here we leave you everything we have been preparing for you

Bug fixes:

Fixed chest loot to correctly give Epics and Legendaries.

Fixed some minor interaction and collision bugs.

An error has been corrected that sometimes caused you to fall into the void when changing floors.

Fixed an issue where Novas were not affecting all enemies in the area of ​​effect.

Interface

You can now close the inventory with the Escape key in addition to the I key.

Inventory mouse buttons have been reversed. The left button now equips/unequips items and the right button opens the options menu.

The Diary interface has been modified. Now the pages will appear grouped by character. Additionally, the progression to find the pages has been modified.

Equip and talents

Weapons have been modified to add effects depending on the type, the idea is to have a varied arsenal with a feeling more in line with your playing style:

Swords now have a chance to Bleed, dealing damage over time to enemies.

Maces now have a chance to Stun, knocking enemies off balance (not just spellcasters)

Axes have Armor Penetration as an extra base stat.

Crossbows have Accuracy and can fire deflected shots (which can hit other targets).

Novas are now applied using the selected enemy as the center.

The appearances of one-handed and two-handed swords and axes have been changed.

The range and statistics of one-handed and two-handed weapons have been changed.

A new talent “Certain Shot” has been added that increases your Accuracy by 10% every level, three levels.

Monsters

The difficulty has been increased when facing monsters above your level (yellow and red aura) to make progression more challenging.

The Skeleton King. He is the first boss we have introduced. It will appear for the first time on the 10th floor and can then appear again between the 8th and 13th floors.

Now on the upper floors enemies will drop higher quality items.

Dungeons

An extra room has been added after clearing the floor to make clear the options of taking the chest or going up

Secret passages have been added. They will appear in dungeons when the level difference is very large, there is no need to clear the floor to open them and they allow you to go up several floors at once.

3 new dungeons have been added to the possible ones that can appear.

The visibility of hidden walls has been revised to make it more convenient to explore.

Others

Drall now has his hat in the rest area, but sometimes he leaves it lying around.

Meliss now has some of her spell books for sale, you can find them on a pedestal in her area. (Sorry Drall, writing runes wasn't your thing)

Your equipped weapon has been added to the home screen.

Being condemned in a tower is no reason not to have small parties. Now on Halloween decorations will appear according to the theme and everyone will be dressed up.

We hope you like these changes and don't forget to follow us on social networks to keep up to date with development news and to tell us anything.

All the best