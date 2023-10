Marines,

To celebrate the Halloween update, kormakrtv and the developers at Angry Cat Studios will be live on Twitch!

[url=https://www.twitch.tv/firesquidgames]

Livestream: October 27, at 5PM GMT+2 on Twitch

[/url]

Join us there and ask all your questions, we will be more than happy to reply and show you the game!

The USC: Counterforce team