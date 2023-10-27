- Bug fix : Fixed several bugs in 2.2.18 with multiple controllers connected.
- Error report : Added Win32 error report when CSV export/import fails in editor.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 27 October 2023
Version 2.2.24 : Bug fix
