Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 27 October 2023

Version 2.2.24 : Bug fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix : Fixed several bugs in 2.2.18 with multiple controllers connected.
  • Error report : Added Win32 error report when CSV export/import fails in editor.

