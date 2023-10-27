Changelog 0.0.022

Hello Elders!
The latest bugfixes are now on the main branch after having been tested on the experimental branch, please let me know if you find any new issue! You will also find a changelog in the main menu now, so you can check from inside the game what the news are.
I also added a new column to the food interface, allowing you to independently select whether animals or Pips should not consume a specific food.
Have fun
- Michele
V 1.0.0.022
UX
- Added Changelog to the main menu
- You can now independently disable food for Pips or Animals
- You can now skip the end credits by pressing Escape. A sad voice will be heard when you do so, to make you feel bad about it.
- Abandoned effect now has more flies to make it more visible
- The research bar is now available from the first turn after you discover its memory (yes, this is just a first step towards allowing you to see it before placing the Bivouac)
Balance
- Outer tiles cannot be selected anymore by events (this caused all kinds of wrong behaviour)
- Thawing will now remove Snow instead of transforming the tile into Grass
Bugfixes
- Fixed winning with Randolph not unlocking the achievement correctly
- Fixed profile picture appearing upside down in highscores
- Fixed trainees becoming Bourgeoise resulting in them keeping the old commoner job, while still becoming Bourgeoise. Other Bourgeois Pips would also look down on them due to their humble roots.
- Fixed some combination of actions resulting in abandoned buildings that, paired with Pips performing cures, would soft lock the game. This is fixed by moving all similar checks to the end of the turn.
- Fixed tasks handling bonus resources erroneously, resulting in double costs, or double gains
- Fixed Buoy not loading correctly for Captain anymore
- Fixed memory unlock percentage being off due to hidden memories
- Fixed bug in Relax mode that made the day be wrong on load, until you passed the turn
- Fixed cat not meowing when selected
- Fixed boons adding a wrong message in the log
- Fixed last game weird boons and techs remaining on a new game, until you reload
- Fixed a rare null reference on load
- Fixed bug with having zero food selected disabling the food selection UI on load
- Fixed tutorial getting stuck if you tried building without first opening the Agepedia
System
- Various end-game optimizations
- Localization update
