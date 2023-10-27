Changelog 0.0.022

Hello Elders!

The latest bugfixes are now on the main branch after having been tested on the experimental branch, please let me know if you find any new issue! You will also find a changelog in the main menu now, so you can check from inside the game what the news are.

I also added a new column to the food interface, allowing you to independently select whether animals or Pips should not consume a specific food.



Have fun

Michele

V 1.0.0.022

UX

Added Changelog to the main menu

You can now independently disable food for Pips or Animals

You can now skip the end credits by pressing Escape. A sad voice will be heard when you do so, to make you feel bad about it.

Abandoned effect now has more flies to make it more visible

The research bar is now available from the first turn after you discover its memory (yes, this is just a first step towards allowing you to see it before placing the Bivouac)

Balance

Outer tiles cannot be selected anymore by events (this caused all kinds of wrong behaviour)

Thawing will now remove Snow instead of transforming the tile into Grass

Bugfixes

Fixed winning with Randolph not unlocking the achievement correctly

Fixed profile picture appearing upside down in highscores

Fixed trainees becoming Bourgeoise resulting in them keeping the old commoner job, while still becoming Bourgeoise. Other Bourgeois Pips would also look down on them due to their humble roots.

Fixed some combination of actions resulting in abandoned buildings that, paired with Pips performing cures, would soft lock the game. This is fixed by moving all similar checks to the end of the turn.

Fixed tasks handling bonus resources erroneously, resulting in double costs, or double gains

Fixed Buoy not loading correctly for Captain anymore

Fixed memory unlock percentage being off due to hidden memories

Fixed bug in Relax mode that made the day be wrong on load, until you passed the turn

Fixed cat not meowing when selected

Fixed boons adding a wrong message in the log

Fixed last game weird boons and techs remaining on a new game, until you reload

Fixed a rare null reference on load

Fixed bug with having zero food selected disabling the food selection UI on load

Fixed tutorial getting stuck if you tried building without first opening the Agepedia

System