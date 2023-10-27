Eerie Items DLC Available Today!

Welcome, Alchemists!

The Eerie Items DLC is out today! That means that you can now buy some extra Halloweeny items, including a new pumpkin house, candle decor, and a big gross tongue-shaped rug, PLUS everyone will also discover a few new (FREE) spooky decor items added to their game, but guess what?

THAT'S NOT EVEN EVERYTHING WE'VE ADDED TO THE GAME. You love patch notes, right? Get ready for the best patch notes yet...

We solved deforestation, you guys. Ofelia and Gaiana will now sell replantable trees

We solved... de...rock...estation? Yeah, they also sell rocks

Also grass. You can buy grass. No, not that kind of grass, you miscreants, the normal kind

Decorative trees will now have a planter at their base so you don't get em mixed up with real trees

You can now give an NPC a gift on their birthday, even if you've given them two gifts that week, because everyone likes birthday presents. Relatedly, it's my birthday tomorrow

No such thing as a free... hand? Not any more. Spectral Hand+ now costs 0 to play

Zed is sorry that his Spirit Taming quest was too hard. You can now tame a Spirit of any level to complete this quest, instead of level 5 or higher

If you're the kind of person who steals all the chests from dungeons, good news: Boss chests now stay looking fancy

Stone walls will no longer interfere with your garden! You should now be able to dig and plant next to them, no problems

Accessibility win: there's a "reduce flicker" setting which will turn off flashing objects such as being struck by lightning and resources being hit by tools!

(One) Peace of mind: Treasure maps now clear properly, and are marked as complete properly too

Rowan no longer wants the impossible gift of "Balloon". You can't have that, Rowan! You don't have the permits and you would almost definitely die

Oh, you thought the greenhouse was already big enough? TOUGH LUCK, IT'S GONNA GET EVEN BIGGER. Paolo will now let you buy an inadvisably large greenhouse for all your plant-growing desires

Also, Paolo apparently wasn't selling, like, most of the furniture we made. Rude. We had a word, and now Paolo will sell LOADS of new furniture in their shop

Don't worry, we'll all scroll on alright: The scrollbar now works properly!

If your achievements weren't working, that should be fixed now too!

We learned to count (it took a while) so now Lightning+ says that it hits 3 times instead of 4 times

Spirits that were previously only found in mines will now hatch from eggs. I guess that means they're now yours. Instead of mines. Ha ha ha ha ha

Tired of having a gigantic, unsafe, unsightly pit in front of your house? GUESS WHAT!!!! You can now close mines!!!!! Say goodbye to that OSHA violation forever!!!!!!!

Actually let's not alert OSHA just yet, because we made the Furnace easier to start on controllers. Just press the Start button to begin the smelting process! Safety is less important than efficiency, duh

Say a thank you prayer to the god of inventory management, because stacks can now be transferred in one click

Time, mystical time: You can now adjust the day length in the gameplay settings. All those memes about "having the same number of hours as Beyonce" can finally be true

Once you've unlocked a Spirit and let it go, it will start appearing in the wild. This means that egg-only Spirits can be released into the world to repopulate and spread and... is this a bad idea? Are we disrupting the ecosystem? Hmm. Don't worry about it

Earth, Water, and Poison islands can now be found on the outermost ring of islands, which means BEEFY BOIS can be found that aren't just Dark and Fire type

Did you make a bad choice? It's okay, we've all been there. You can't change mistakes in real life, but you can change them in Moonstone Island with our new handy-dandy Skill Reset Potion! (disclaimer: do not try Skill Reset Potion in real life)

One more thing: As a thank you (a spooooky thank you) to all of you, we've added a new home exterior for free, available to all players. It's called the Haunted House, and you can find it in the Moonstone Enchanter!

NO WAIT ONE MORE THING

NEW

SPIRITS

I'm going to keep their names secret for now, so you can enjoy the surprise when you find them in game, but I love them. I love them all so much.

This is our biggest patch yet – maybe not in terms of the number of changes, but definitely in terms of quality-of-life additions. We really, really hope it makes the game even better for you, and that you love all the new Spirits as much as we do.

Thank you again, and always, for your support, and HAPPY HALLOWEEEEEEEN!

~ Kate, Community Manager, and by the way it's my birthday this weekend 🥳