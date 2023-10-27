- Fixed some button hit boxes slightly offset
- Added an in game console that will pop up if an error is detected (can easily be closed with the mouse). It will make debugging easier.
- Fixed an edge case in whch the cartographer could be stuck in the cabin after a mermaid attack
27/10/2023 Minor bug fixes
