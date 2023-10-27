 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

In the Same Boat Playtest update for 27 October 2023

27/10/2023 Minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12553302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some button hit boxes slightly offset
  • Added an in game console that will pop up if an error is detected (can easily be closed with the mouse). It will make debugging easier.
  • Fixed an edge case in whch the cartographer could be stuck in the cabin after a mermaid attack

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2647131 Depot 2647131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link