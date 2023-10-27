- Added an end game panel to the scenario mode which shows some data such as how many resources you collected, produced etc...
- Handled a potential crash when clicking on the drone building
Citizens: On Mars update for 27 October 2023
Minor Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
