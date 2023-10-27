Boardwalk Carnival Expansion / Halloween Part 2 (0.17.3.0)

THE BOARDWALK CARNIVAL IS HERE!
We have some surprises for you to kick off this Halloween! This update introduces the Boardwalk Carnival Expansion, which comes with 4 new mini-games that you can play directly in the Plaza!
Boardwalk Games
The boardwalk has been renovated to accommodate 4 new mini-games! Play these games to earn Boardwalk tickets! You can spend these at the prize counter in the Arcade. The new games are:
Roll and Race
Roll the balls into the holes and score points to move your racing-seahorse along the track faster! Aim for the blue holes for extra speed, and beat the other rollers to the finish line! It has space for 8 players to compete against one another.
Milk Jug Toss
It’s the one game where you won’t cry over spilled milk! Try to knock as many jugs off the platform as you can with the balls given to you. You get 2 throws, so make them count! It has space for 5 players to play at the same time.
Balloon Pop
It’s the most poppin’ game on the boardwalk! Pop all the balloons before the time runs out. With support for up to 2 players, grab a friend to make it easier!
Splash Blasterz
Grab a cannon and fill the water tank up as fast as possible! Stay on target to fill the tank faster! It has space for 8 players to compete against one another.
Along with the new boardwalk games, you can play Super Hoopers and Pluck-A-Pal right on the boardwalk now!
Franky’s Grill also has a nice new location with seating right next to the action!
New Items
More new items have been added to several stores! Check out where you can find them below.
New Ghoulcery Items:
- Autumn Antlers
- Mr. Bones Pet
- Mr. Bones Plush
- Following Brain Pet
- Ethereal Dragon Pet
New Arcade Plushies:
A series of sixteen “Emogie” plushies have been introduced to coincide with the new selection of Boardwalk games.
New Rob’s Imports Items:
- Handcrafted Seat
- Handcrafted Table
- Handcrafted Shelf
New D.I.Y. Item:
- Bunker Door
New Dragon Egg
A new item available from The Stray, bring it to your Condo and hatch it for a random color of dragon! Which of the seventeen mysterious breeds will you get?
New Condo Materials
New materials can easily be found in the “New!” tab of Canvas materials, which also includes Autumn Leaves that were added in a previous Hotfix.
- [Concrete] Polished Concrete Slabs
- [Brick] Alternating Pavement
- [Natural] Crystal Ore
- [Brick] Fieldstone Wall
- [Brick] Cobblestone Wall
- [Marble] Terrazzo Slabs
- [Misc] Wafer
- [Brick] Cobblestone Pattern
- [Brick] Cobblestone Path
- [Natural] Rubble (Brick)
- [Brick] Chunky Blocks
- [Glass] Reinforced Glass
Halloween Events Ongoing!
We'll be running our Halloween events until November 13th this year. You can read about what our Halloween events are here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/394690/view/7280690076122707111?l=english
Dark Co-Op Weekend: This Weekend!
This Halloween weekend we are also hosting the Dark Co-Op events. During this event, Dark Voyage and Zombie Massacre has a 1.5x Unit and EXP boost.
Changes
- Added Autumn Antlers, Following Brain, Flying Mr.Bones, Mr.Bones Plush, Dark Dragon, Ethereal Dragon to Ghoulcery store
- Added Dragon Egg to The Stray store
- Added Bunker Door to D.I.Y store
- Added Handcrafted Seat, Handcrafted Table, Handcrafted Shelf to Rob's Imports
- Added Emogie Plush: Angry, Emogie Plush: Catsack, Emogie Plush: Curious, Emogie Plush: Loud, Emogie Plush: Grimace, Emogie Plush: Dead, Emogie Plush: Disappointed, Emogie Plush: Happy, Emogie Plush: Love, Emogie Plush: Nerd, Emogie Plush: Poop, Emogie Plush: Sad, Emogie Plush: Serious, Emogie Plush: Blush, Emogie Plush: Cool, Emogie Plush: Sleep to the Arcade store
- Improved "waiting for players" Plaza UI element
- Condo: Hidden Seat now has a new Pose setting with 10 different poses
- Condo: Added new materials: (Concrete) Polished Concrete Slabs, (Brick) Alternating Pavement, (Natural) Crystal Ore, (Brick) Fieldstone Wall, (Brick) Cobblestone Wall, (Marble) Terrazzo Slabs, (Misc) Wafer, (Brick) Cobblestone Pattern, (Brick) Cobblestone Path, (Natural) Rubble (Brick), (Brick) Chunky Blocks, (Glass) Reinforced Glass
- Condo: Weapon bullet traces now react to Water Volumes and cause water splashes as the bullets pass through
- UI: Added scrollbar to workshop map list on votemap screen
- Workshop: Added "Skip Updating Images" option when updating a workshop condo/map
- Workshop: Added "Skip Updating Description" option when updating a workshop condo/map
- Workshop: Changing any info, tags, or images will now show a * icon next to the section, to make it known what you have changed before you update your condo/map
- Workshop: Added file changed info that shows you what the file size was before and after, shown before you update your condo/map
- Gibs are now disabled with the gore setting
- Workshop models can now be sliced for the gib system
- Libretro: Improved CD shader
Optimizations
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby side archways
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby middle and back archways
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby bamboo shades
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby half arches
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby ceiling
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby subway room ceiling
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby DIY entrance wall area
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby appearance store wall area
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls & improved visuals for robs imports entrance
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby front arches
- Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby fountain
- CPU optimizations for Plaza regarding day to night effects and needless ticks
Bug Fixes
- Arcade: Fixed leaderboard names showing as numbers for those on the Steam beta client
- Arcade: Fixed Lonely Gun gun not moving / animating
- Condo: Fixed automatic door feature closing doors on players when they are still within the radius / quickly leaving and entering the radius
- Condo: Fixed Canvas Door missing certain door features such as reverse and angle settings
- Condo: Fixed sound emitters sometimes still playing (when start playing is turned off) for clients
- Condo: Fixed Water being green
- UI: Fixed some spacing issues with Game World title menu preventing access to join button on certain UI scales
- Condo - Resort: Fixed water effects playing in bottom floor of "arcade room"
- Condo - Resort: Fixed bad collision in bar area floor
- Condo - Resort: Fixed cracks in "arcade room" stairs
- Condo - Resort: Improved poor quality lightmaps in "arcade room"
- Condo - Resort: Improved poor quality lightmaps in "arcade room" stairs
- Condo - Resort: Fixed crashed UFO from spinning
- Condo - Resort: Improved stair collisions
- Condo - Resort: Improved poor quality lightmaps in staircases that go to arcade and bar areas
- Condo - Resort: All three ceilings in the condo hallway area are now editable
- Condo - Resort: Fixed bar's aquarium from having no collision for its window
- Condo - Resort: Bathtub tile in individual condo rooms are now editable
- Condo - Resort: Pillars in main lobby are now editable
- Condo - Resort: Fixed broken lighting in "secret" "dev hq" area
- Condo - Resort: Added missing shower curtain holders to mini suites
- Condo - Resort: Fixed missing geometry on sides of main plaza stairs
- Condo - Resort: Added additional polygons to main plaza area rounded indentations
- Condo - Resort: Fixed a black tile wall segment in the atrium not being editable
- Condo - Resort: Fixed missing collision on lights above stairs that go to arcade and bar areas
- Condo - Resort: Removed underwater effects from out-of-bounds areas around main area
- Condo - Resort: Fixed gaps under individual suite doors
- Condo - Resort: Bar is now editable
- Condo - Resort: Grey carpet in arcade area stairwell now editable
- Workshop: Fixed older workshop player models not reverting back to original glasses offset
- Workshop: Fixed updating workshop maps/condos not actually updating
- Workshop: Fixed updating workshop description cutting off existing description
- Workshop: Fixed workshop updating the description not showing the entire description of the workshop condo/map you are updating
- Workshop: Fixed workshop updating UI duplicating workshop maps
- Condo: Fixed optimization issues with workshop NPCs when duplicating multiple NPCs of the same model
- Condo: Fixed some render issues with workshop NPCs when the model is slightly off the center of the camera
