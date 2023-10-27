Boardwalk Carnival Expansion / Halloween Part 2 (0.17.3.0)

THE BOARDWALK CARNIVAL IS HERE!

We have some surprises for you to kick off this Halloween! This update introduces the Boardwalk Carnival Expansion, which comes with 4 new mini-games that you can play directly in the Plaza!

Boardwalk Games

The boardwalk has been renovated to accommodate 4 new mini-games! Play these games to earn Boardwalk tickets! You can spend these at the prize counter in the Arcade. The new games are:

Roll and Race

Roll the balls into the holes and score points to move your racing-seahorse along the track faster! Aim for the blue holes for extra speed, and beat the other rollers to the finish line! It has space for 8 players to compete against one another.

Milk Jug Toss

It’s the one game where you won’t cry over spilled milk! Try to knock as many jugs off the platform as you can with the balls given to you. You get 2 throws, so make them count! It has space for 5 players to play at the same time.

Balloon Pop

It’s the most poppin’ game on the boardwalk! Pop all the balloons before the time runs out. With support for up to 2 players, grab a friend to make it easier!

Splash Blasterz

Grab a cannon and fill the water tank up as fast as possible! Stay on target to fill the tank faster! It has space for 8 players to compete against one another.

Along with the new boardwalk games, you can play Super Hoopers and Pluck-A-Pal right on the boardwalk now!

Franky’s Grill also has a nice new location with seating right next to the action!

New Items

More new items have been added to several stores! Check out where you can find them below.

New Ghoulcery Items:

Autumn Antlers

Mr. Bones Pet

Mr. Bones Plush

Following Brain Pet

Ethereal Dragon Pet

New Arcade Plushies:

A series of sixteen “Emogie” plushies have been introduced to coincide with the new selection of Boardwalk games.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/c963bde2632dc337ec24c1b1b911345ac10007ba.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//11783817/c87fddfe154b9f111091ce8621af2ba81cf94734.png)[/url]

New Rob’s Imports Items:

Handcrafted Seat

Handcrafted Table

Handcrafted Shelf

New D.I.Y. Item:

Bunker Door

New Dragon Egg

A new item available from The Stray, bring it to your Condo and hatch it for a random color of dragon! Which of the seventeen mysterious breeds will you get?



New Condo Materials



New materials can easily be found in the “New!” tab of Canvas materials, which also includes Autumn Leaves that were added in a previous Hotfix.

[Concrete] Polished Concrete Slabs

[Brick] Alternating Pavement

[Natural] Crystal Ore

[Brick] Fieldstone Wall

[Brick] Cobblestone Wall

[Marble] Terrazzo Slabs

[Misc] Wafer

[Brick] Cobblestone Pattern

[Brick] Cobblestone Path

[Natural] Rubble (Brick)

[Brick] Chunky Blocks

[Glass] Reinforced Glass

Halloween Events Ongoing!

We'll be running our Halloween events until November 13th this year. You can read about what our Halloween events are here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/394690/view/7280690076122707111?l=english

Dark Co-Op Weekend: This Weekend!

This Halloween weekend we are also hosting the Dark Co-Op events. During this event, Dark Voyage and Zombie Massacre has a 1.5x Unit and EXP boost.

Changes

Added Autumn Antlers, Following Brain, Flying Mr.Bones, Mr.Bones Plush, Dark Dragon, Ethereal Dragon to Ghoulcery store

Added Dragon Egg to The Stray store

Added Bunker Door to D.I.Y store

Added Handcrafted Seat, Handcrafted Table, Handcrafted Shelf to Rob's Imports

Added Emogie Plush: Angry, Emogie Plush: Catsack, Emogie Plush: Curious, Emogie Plush: Loud, Emogie Plush: Grimace, Emogie Plush: Dead, Emogie Plush: Disappointed, Emogie Plush: Happy, Emogie Plush: Love, Emogie Plush: Nerd, Emogie Plush: Poop, Emogie Plush: Sad, Emogie Plush: Serious, Emogie Plush: Blush, Emogie Plush: Cool, Emogie Plush: Sleep to the Arcade store

Improved "waiting for players" Plaza UI element

Condo: Hidden Seat now has a new Pose setting with 10 different poses

Condo: Added new materials: (Concrete) Polished Concrete Slabs, (Brick) Alternating Pavement, (Natural) Crystal Ore, (Brick) Fieldstone Wall, (Brick) Cobblestone Wall, (Marble) Terrazzo Slabs, (Misc) Wafer, (Brick) Cobblestone Pattern, (Brick) Cobblestone Path, (Natural) Rubble (Brick), (Brick) Chunky Blocks, (Glass) Reinforced Glass

Condo: Weapon bullet traces now react to Water Volumes and cause water splashes as the bullets pass through

UI: Added scrollbar to workshop map list on votemap screen

Workshop: Added "Skip Updating Images" option when updating a workshop condo/map

Workshop: Added "Skip Updating Description" option when updating a workshop condo/map

Workshop: Changing any info, tags, or images will now show a * icon next to the section, to make it known what you have changed before you update your condo/map

Workshop: Added file changed info that shows you what the file size was before and after, shown before you update your condo/map

Gibs are now disabled with the gore setting

Workshop models can now be sliced for the gib system

Libretro: Improved CD shader

Optimizations

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby side archways

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby middle and back archways

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby bamboo shades

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby half arches

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby ceiling

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby subway room ceiling

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby DIY entrance wall area

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby appearance store wall area

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls & improved visuals for robs imports entrance

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby front arches

Plaza: Reduced drawcalls for tower lobby fountain

CPU optimizations for Plaza regarding day to night effects and needless ticks

Bug Fixes

Arcade: Fixed leaderboard names showing as numbers for those on the Steam beta client

Arcade: Fixed Lonely Gun gun not moving / animating

Condo: Fixed automatic door feature closing doors on players when they are still within the radius / quickly leaving and entering the radius

Condo: Fixed Canvas Door missing certain door features such as reverse and angle settings

Condo: Fixed sound emitters sometimes still playing (when start playing is turned off) for clients

Condo: Fixed Water being green

UI: Fixed some spacing issues with Game World title menu preventing access to join button on certain UI scales

Condo - Resort: Fixed water effects playing in bottom floor of "arcade room"

Condo - Resort: Fixed bad collision in bar area floor

Condo - Resort: Fixed cracks in "arcade room" stairs

Condo - Resort: Improved poor quality lightmaps in "arcade room"

Condo - Resort: Improved poor quality lightmaps in "arcade room" stairs

Condo - Resort: Fixed crashed UFO from spinning

Condo - Resort: Improved stair collisions

Condo - Resort: Improved poor quality lightmaps in staircases that go to arcade and bar areas

Condo - Resort: All three ceilings in the condo hallway area are now editable

Condo - Resort: Fixed bar's aquarium from having no collision for its window

Condo - Resort: Bathtub tile in individual condo rooms are now editable

Condo - Resort: Pillars in main lobby are now editable

Condo - Resort: Fixed broken lighting in "secret" "dev hq" area

Condo - Resort: Added missing shower curtain holders to mini suites

Condo - Resort: Fixed missing geometry on sides of main plaza stairs

Condo - Resort: Added additional polygons to main plaza area rounded indentations

Condo - Resort: Fixed a black tile wall segment in the atrium not being editable

Condo - Resort: Fixed missing collision on lights above stairs that go to arcade and bar areas

Condo - Resort: Removed underwater effects from out-of-bounds areas around main area

Condo - Resort: Fixed gaps under individual suite doors

Condo - Resort: Bar is now editable

Condo - Resort: Grey carpet in arcade area stairwell now editable

Workshop: Fixed older workshop player models not reverting back to original glasses offset

Workshop: Fixed updating workshop maps/condos not actually updating

Workshop: Fixed updating workshop description cutting off existing description

Workshop: Fixed workshop updating the description not showing the entire description of the workshop condo/map you are updating

Workshop: Fixed workshop updating UI duplicating workshop maps

Condo: Fixed optimization issues with workshop NPCs when duplicating multiple NPCs of the same model

Condo: Fixed some render issues with workshop NPCs when the model is slightly off the center of the camera

