Yay, one-month anniversary! 1.006 Update

Sup guys. This particular update addresses various issues of the whole game.

Restricted access to the basement in Act 1 of the Interrogation sequence. Fixed.

Missing "Turn around" option for one of the pictures in the basement. Fixed.

Player has the option to leave the sequence when you find the woman at the door in Act 1. Fixed.

Transitions sometimes missing in Act 1. Fixed.

Skip Introduction is now without restrictions.

Introduction is slightly modified so that it doesn't accidentally (for some players for no reason at all) cause a loop.

Inner Voice and its visual limitation is more moderate in Act 2.

Possible softlock at the subconscious door in Act 3 if the player leaves much sooner than they are supposed to. Fixed

Added additional sounds, especially in Act 3.

Fixed Interaction in "Persecution" at the "kill" selection at the end of the scene.

Probable softlock in front of the cabin in Act 4. Fixed.

Small things in the suicide sequences in Act 4 (incorrect texts, questionable movement when you wanted to activate Conscience, etc.). Fixed

The "Key to the Attic" item could sometimes get stuck in inventory when going into the Subconscious. Fixed.

The text in the Gameplay Showreel in the house does not disappear when moving to the next image. Fixed.

When possessed by an inner voice in an infinite loop, the playthrough will inform the player that they are possessed and what to do.