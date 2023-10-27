- fixed sandbox mode
- custom mode speed select in 10%-steps
- fixed a rare bug where a combo was not counted
- added a tiny time buffer to continue combos
Sandtrix+ update for 27 October 2023
Sandtrix+ 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
