 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sandtrix+ update for 27 October 2023

Sandtrix+ 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12553216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed sandbox mode
  • custom mode speed select in 10%-steps
  • fixed a rare bug where a combo was not counted
  • added a tiny time buffer to continue combos

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2546311 Depot 2546311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2546312 Depot 2546312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2546313 Depot 2546313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link