-Added Japanese localization! Thanks to the contribution made by a player!

-Yulia's new skill, Memorize weakness: When you attack an enemy from the front, Critical +30%.

-Maria's new skill, Flanking: When you attack an enemy from behind, Critical +50%

-Pz.III Z has received an upgrade! Changed to a dual-barrel 50mm gun!

-Improved maneuverability of M2A2.

-Significantly increased firing range of B1Bis's hull-mounted gun.

-A very important new system will be introduced tomorrow!