-Added Japanese localization! Thanks to the contribution made by a player!
-Yulia's new skill, Memorize weakness: When you attack an enemy from the front, Critical +30%.
-Maria's new skill, Flanking: When you attack an enemy from behind, Critical +50%
-Pz.III Z has received an upgrade! Changed to a dual-barrel 50mm gun!
-Improved maneuverability of M2A2.
-Significantly increased firing range of B1Bis's hull-mounted gun.
-A very important new system will be introduced tomorrow!
Multi Turret Academy Playtest update for 27 October 2023
0.3.39
