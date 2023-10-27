v1.3.17 Spell Card Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

General

New Card Art: "Navigation Star" , "Dazzling Dash"





Improved the mechanism for cards that change cost under certain condition, this allows for Fleeting Fantasy's effect to affect Attack cards with this kind of effect.

Shikigami Protection cost reduced: 1WU→1WU/WU, choose 3/5→4/5 random uncommon cards.

Difficulty Adjustments

Removed Request: Old Battery

Returned Request "Bitter Medicine" to two separate Requests: "Bitter Medicine" and "Last Stand"

Adjusted the order of Requests.

Character Spell Card Adjustment

Sakuya's Spell card, Illusion World "The World" no longer ends the Player's turn immediately and can be used multiple times in a single turn.

Its Power cost is increased to 120 (By default the maximum power is 240)

This adjustment is for ensuring its synergy with "Zener Cards" and "Sutra of Dharmatic Power".

Before Public Release, all effects that apply Extra Turn does not end the current turn.

We thought the effects would be too powerful, so we changed all of those effects to end the current turn. Now, the Spell Card is reverted back to its original effect, but has an increased cost at the same time.

Following this change, the Spell Card Tooltip now has detailed descriptions for the Spell Card's Power Cost, maximum amount of Spell Card charges and use limitations in a turn, the Spell Cards' Power Cost are also shown while selecting a character.

"A Nice Person" Achievement Unlock Bug

Fixed the Achievement Unlock Bug for "Mystia: Late Night Barbecue".

Cause of Bug: When given the option to heal or gain Power, if the food that gives Power is chosen, it will not contribute to unlocking the achievement even if money is paid normally.

What's worthy of mentioning is that this achievement's accumulation does not have a required condition (always has been).

Using seeds, Jade Box or playing in Easy Difficulty will do just fine, it will even count if a little trolling is done by restarting and paying 5 times.

There have been speculations from players that has yet to unlock this achievement, in reality it's caused by picking the food that gives Life, sorry for omission during testing.