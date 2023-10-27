- We've fixed a bug that caused some voice clips to play the male Captain's voice while playing with the female Captain.
- We've fixed a bug that caused pages to be turned in pairs when examining the item Excerpt from Franz Clifford's Journal.
- Fixed a bug that caused mercenary ships to reset when equipping them unless the game was saved and reloaded.
- Fixed a bug that could cause a softlock during the final event.
- Fixed a bug that caused a softlock when trying to assign a mission in a sector where all zones had events assigned to them.
- Fixed a bug that caused already dead characters to appear in the Sabotage event.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Make a Run for it" achievement to not be given.
- Fixed a bug that caused the "Surprise, Surprise!" achievement to be given by mistake.
- We've fixed a possible softlock in the Security Protocol mission.
- We've fixed several text errors.
Between the Stars update for 27 October 2023
Patch - v0.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
