DD#144 Happy Halloween and a Maze underneath the Paddy Field

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

Our Halloween sale will start momentarily. This year, it serves another purpose in addition to its traditional means. This will be the last sale before Steam converts the local price in Turkey and Argentina to USD. If you are in those regions and have not heard the news yet, Valve will remove local currency in those regions on Nov.20, consequently resulting in a higher price than before. I don't think it's fair to increase the price without a sale before that. This will also be the first sale after we reach Chapter 3 of our game. Thus, I got some luxury to put a relatively deep discount. So, hopefully, this lifeboat operation may provide some help.

Now, let's get some game content summaries for this week:

1, A new Pumpkin!



In the last Halloween, we introduced the Pumpkin People into our game. Now, we get another new variation to it. Imagine in this special moment of the year, you suddenly find some of your colleagues turn into one of them, still wearing their suits. Get some candy ready in case you find them slowly getting closer to you. Well, in the game mechanics terms, those new "Pumpkin Men in Suit" can also grow from cursed pumpkin seeds. They can also appear in random caves filled with "Halloween" enemies. As we are approaching Halloween, you may also find some merchants start to sell themed items. Normal pumpkins may also start to become cursed under certain malicious influences of the season.

2, Yet, there is also another kind of horror.

It's not likely that we can go hunt monsters, fight an army of zombies, or save the world from some ancient cults in our everyday normal life. "Don't be afraid of walking in the dark night alone. There are no monsters around here." An uncomfortable pause. "There are only serial killers, rapists, and other human beings with dark desires." That was a memetic moment back in SAPC++. So, let's just remake that a bit.



Here comes the Hentai Exhibitionists



The way they attack is also quite...different.

They even have a unique AI behavior specifically chasing and attacking female characters.

Does this sound more horrible than monsters?

The good news here is, that they are mostly contained in the Sewer of Liu.

You can also use their appearance for your main character or any customized teammates if you wish.

3, A more lively Samujier

As the development in Sayinas continues, we now have the population system implemented in Samujier. As the capital of this anomalous nation and the religious center that worships its ancient hero king, its population has no lack of pride and spirituality in their conversation.

A supermarket is now also available to provide you with unique trading opportunities. You can find merchants that sell guns, clothes, witchcraft items, books, food ingredients, local souvenirs, and more. A special mention to the book vendor here, you can find a lot of books that encourage the worship of Samujier and can provide devotion to any readers. If you are not interested in trading. You can also play a few rounds of Tombstone card games here.

4, Sheep



The wild field is still a bit empty right now. But, as we are still in those relatively safe areas of the island. Let's just get some relatively harmless animals first. You can of course turn them into your pets or butch them for meat. Or, you can simply just ignore them. They are quite innocuous. They usually only walk around, eating grass, or occasionally, eating your character. :P

5, The Secret of the House Near the Paddy Field.

Good, you are still reading. We now reach the part of our major plot of this week. Time to reveal a hidden secret. There is actually a secret room in that house near the paddy field. To enter this room and the whole maze it leads to, you will need to solve a puzzle in the form of music with the piano in the room. You can hear the clue from a device in the living room. After that, you can finally be on your way to uncover what exactly happened to this house and its owner. There were also some others who came before you. Their fate may also be revealed from the clues they leave behind. In the maze beneath the paddy field, there are more scarecrows. There is also a new kind of poison toad that you can capture and turn into your pet. Step by step, we are reclaiming the lost memory of the Stone Age.

6, A Doomsday Averted.

Many of this week's updates are dark. From new monsters to a tragic story in a secret maze. However, there are still glances of hope in the dark time. This is not about the game content. So, let's keep it short. The mandatory SMS verification for Steam developers has been delayed and Steam mobile App will be an alternative to SMS. Thus, game developers who cannot receive SMS in certain countries shall still be able to continue their dreams. I'm glad Valve listened to our feedback and put in additional efforts to make this happen.

That's for this week. Happy Halloween!

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Pet]New Pet/Enemy: Pumpkin Man in Suit.

[Pumpkin Man in Suit]May now have a chance to grow from cursed pumpkin seeds.

[Pumpkin Man in Suit]May now appear in random caves with Halloween Enemies.

[Pumpkin Man in Suit]Will attack with other Pumpkin or Scarecrow enemies.

[Pumpkin Man in Suit]Will drop "Business Suits" among loots.

