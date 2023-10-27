Live Patch - 0.654

Second overhaul of the performance of the game, this solved the big performance-issue later in the game. There are still things I want to fix, but I will only work like 10% on it in the coming weeks, and remaining time on content.

Game mechanics

Changed how enemies drop xp, before, each orb was worth a specific amount, e.g. 1, 8, 64, 512, etc. If an enemy worth 10xp died, it dropped one 8, and two 1, Which felt more fun. But when enemies drop 500 xp, they drop over 15 orbs, which led to loads of orbs that affected the performance. So now they only drop one xp-orb, so if they are worth 6xp, they will drop "up to 8xp orb", if it's worth 9xp, it will drop "up to 64-xp orb" (So the amount of xp you gain per enemy is unchanged).

Quality of Life

Reduced ScrollingCombatText duration 2 -> 1 second.

Other

Pickup radius sprite updated.

Bug fixes