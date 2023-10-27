Ver. 1.6.0 Advanced units can now be hired. Other changes related to difficulty

In the "Hire Units" command, only one type of higher level unit can be hired for each territory, which is stronger than the normal hired units.

Higher level units are indicated by a blue button.

The price is very much more expensive than the price for joining a unit through exploration or volunteer soldiers.

The strength of units in the earliest enemy territories on medium difficulty is slightly weakened.

The CPU does not explore in the earliest stages of the game as it does in difficulty casual.

Eliminated the "clear on medium difficulty" requirement for unlocking modes in which backstage bosses appear.

The highest difficulty level can be unlocked even if the game is cleared on casual difficulty.

The achievements are now the same for both Casual and Medium difficulty levels, making it easier for players to choose the difficulty level that best suits their needs.