Update 0.4 Space Travel, New Maps, New Units, and Many Many Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12552824 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 12:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Kingdoms Rise and Fall Changelog - Update 0.4!

New Features and Fixes:

Galactic Kingdoms and Space Travel: This ambitious update introduces a whole new dimension to the game. Players can now explore the cosmos, travel to different planets, and build a galactic kingdom. Discover new civilizations, hidden secrets, aliens, resources, and more as you embark on interstellar adventures.

• Spaceships: Players can build and control four different spaceships.

• Futuristic Military Units: A dozen new futuristic military units have been added to enhance gameplay.

• Futuristic Buildings: Enjoy ten new futuristic buildings to expand your empire.

• Space Station: Construct a space station to establish your presence among the stars.

• Rocket Launchpad: This key structure allows you to start building spaceships.

• New Map: Explore a fresh map featuring four planets.

• Space Exploration: Once you've built a rocket launchpad, you can create spaceships. These spaceships can travel within the planet's atmosphere and venture into space. Explore different planets, each with its own unique features, civilizations, and resources.

• Colonization: Load your units onto spaceships and colonize new worlds, transforming your empire into a galactic powerhouse.

Bug Fixes and Improvements:

• Fixed issues with map loading on certain systems.

• Corrected a bug where water didn't appear on maps during loading.

• Resized units to ensure consistency in hitbox sizes.

• Reorganized civilian units into early villagers and citizens, simplifying construction responsibilities.

• Adjusted the size of transport boats to better accommodate late-game units.

• Corrected the spawning direction of transport boats for various units.

• Addressed issues where some aircraft would ignore orders due to terrain conditions.

• Fixed an issue with the aircraft carrier not spawning aircraft in the sky.

AI Improvements:

• Reworked AI resource management to utilize luxury resources and conserve strategic resources more efficiently.

• AI now launches smaller, more frequent attacks that escalate over time.

• The AI focuses more on military development in the early game, prioritizing defenses and troop creation.

• AI collects data on enemy attacks and reallocates troops to defend the kingdom when under attack.

• Increased AI construction of docks and ships.

• AI prioritizes the creation of stronger units and targets the nearest or weakest faction.

• AI constructs more houses and building centers to expand territory and accommodate a larger population.

• Barbarian units now chase over longer distances and can destroy buildings.

• Citizens react more efficiently when disrupted from their tasks.

Balancing and UI:

• Citizens beyond early villagers have increased hit points and faster movement.

• Reduced the hit points and attack power of horse archers.

• Changed the requirements for training militia and gunpowder units.

• Introduced a central Kingdom Research Center for all tech research, simplifying building requirements.

• All barracks and military bases can now construct most units, eliminating the need for multiple military structures.

• Barracks and other military buildings now provide faction control.

• Added descriptions for government types, clarifying their benefits.

What's Coming in Update 0.5:



Update 0.4 is just the beginning of the game's transformation!

Here's a sneak peek at what's to come in Update 0.5, set to release in mid-November:

• Hundreds of new units, buildings, wonders, and at least 20 new maps with various scenarios.

• A revamped culture system, allowing players to adopt and customize their culture for unique units and buildings.

• Multiplayer system enhancements.

• Introduction of a religion system.

• A new scenario system using the new cultural changes. The scenario system will have certain scenarios from human history with objectives to complete.

• Expanding on space travel with new maps, graphics, spaceships, and future units.

• New map features, including solar systems, binary planets, and more.

• Depiction of real-world scenarios from history.

Stay tuned for the exciting changes and additions in Update 0.5!

Thank you for your continued support and patience, as we work to bring you more exciting content and improvements to Kingdoms Rise and Fall. Your feedback and reviews are invaluable as we move in the right direction. Stick around for more updates and features!