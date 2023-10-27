Hey everybody! SpriteMancer v0.3.3.0 is here and brings lots of new features and QoL changes!

Text Element

Create texts fast and easily with the new <Text> element.



Image + Paths

Paths can now be applied to images to transform them or to create a stream of images.



Bake Element/Preview

Two new functions have been added to bake the given Element or Preview into an Image for further processing.



Choose your FPS target

You can now set the FPS of the animation in the timeline configuration, and everything will adapt dynamically



Lots of miscellaneous and QoL changes

The main focus of this update has been stability and better general UX. Like the new timeline look and several features like setting timeline/animation FPS, Tiled Mode or adding more parameters to certain nodes.





[/h1]



[h1]

Added new element <Text>. This allows rendering text with different options.

Added new element <Destructor>. This element will destroy all the <Particle Ext.> that enter its range.

Added an option to bake the current preview into an <Image>

Added an option to bake any element into an <Image>

<Paths> can now be applied to <Image> element.

Added option to adjust <Canvas> element to content.

Added option to expand <Canvas> element to canvas size.

Added Left CTRL + Up/Down arrow keys to move a layer up or down.

Added Left CTRL + Left/Right arrow keys to move a layer to the top or bottom.

Added options to tile the preview horizontally and vertically.

Added in-app tool to create GIFs for development purposes.

Added a new preference option to set the default FPS of a new animation.

Added a new preference option to create new layers below the currently selected layer.

Added an option to lock and unlock a layer so it cannot be moved in the preview.

Layer preview for <Canvas> element now shows the content of the given element.

Added footer panel for better UX.

[/h1]

Timeline FPS can now be changed and will adapt the animation speed dynamically.

Timeline now uses "Frames" as the default preference.

Changed "Preview Speed" in the render preview to "FPS".

Attractor is now occluded in preview when not selected.

Path is now occluded in preview when not selected.

Timed functions (Emitter movement, Image animation, etc) are now tied to the Timeline/Animation fps.

Element creation context menu simplified to reduce the number of clicks needed to navigate.

Reworked internal element/component creation.

Removed "Fireworks" example as it was no longer working properly.

Mirror node now has an option to invert the mirror section.

Particle's life is now tied to Timeline/Animation FPS.

Timeline overhaul and polish for both UI and UX.

Currently selected node is now highlighted.

Added origin fields for <Magnify> node.

Added origin fields for <Ripples> node.



[h1]