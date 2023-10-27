Share · View all patches · Build 12552739 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 12:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Long time no see, I am back to bring some spooky news :)

Scream Steam is the perfect time for a halloween update and since this is a horror game we would need some new scary stuff in the game including:

-New sprites for Tinky standing in the hallway and crawling in the vent!

-New random ambient sounds!

-New eastereggs ;)

Two new items that can be found:

The Spooky Desk!



Jacky The Pumpkin!



Small changes/Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug that stucks the player in a blackscreen at the start.

-Fixed a bug that people could not struggle in the 3. minigame

-Decreased the minigame 3 struggle time

-Hopefully fixed the framerate capping

FNAT is now 15% off on the Scream Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/

This is the end, I wish you all a spooky and SCARY Halloween!!!

-Tinky