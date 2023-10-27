 Skip to content

Five Nights at Tinky's update for 27 October 2023

Halloween Update!

Five Nights at Tinky's update for 27 October 2023

Halloween Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long time no see, I am back to bring some spooky news :)

Scream Steam is the perfect time for a halloween update and since this is a horror game we would need some new scary stuff in the game including:

-New sprites for Tinky standing in the hallway and crawling in the vent!

-New random ambient sounds!

-New eastereggs ;)

Two new items that can be found:

The Spooky Desk!

Jacky The Pumpkin!

Small changes/Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug that stucks the player in a blackscreen at the start.

-Fixed a bug that people could not struggle in the 3. minigame

-Decreased the minigame 3 struggle time

-Hopefully fixed the framerate capping

FNAT is now 15% off on the Scream Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/

This is the end, I wish you all a spooky and SCARY Halloween!!!
-Tinky

