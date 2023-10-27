Long time no see, I am back to bring some spooky news :)
Scream Steam is the perfect time for a halloween update and since this is a horror game we would need some new scary stuff in the game including:
-New sprites for Tinky standing in the hallway and crawling in the vent!
-New random ambient sounds!
-New eastereggs ;)
Two new items that can be found:
The Spooky Desk!
Jacky The Pumpkin!
Small changes/Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug that stucks the player in a blackscreen at the start.
-Fixed a bug that people could not struggle in the 3. minigame
-Decreased the minigame 3 struggle time
-Hopefully fixed the framerate capping
FNAT is now 15% off on the Scream Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/
This is the end, I wish you all a spooky and SCARY Halloween!!!
-Tinky
Changed files in this update