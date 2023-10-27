-We've fixed an issue which would prevent gaining the achievement when defeating the boss.
-We've fixed an issue that would cause the crypt door to freeze.
-We've fixed an issue with the boss music still playing after defeat.
Spiritus update for 27 October 2023
Version 0.6.1 (Beta 2)
