Spiritus update for 27 October 2023

Version 0.6.1 (Beta 2)

Version 0.6.1 (Beta 2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've fixed an issue which would prevent gaining the achievement when defeating the boss.
-We've fixed an issue that would cause the crypt door to freeze.
-We've fixed an issue with the boss music still playing after defeat.

