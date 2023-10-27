Space Engineers Free Weekend

Steam Free Weekend & 75% Sale
Space Engineers is free to play on Steam this weekend!
You can install and enjoy Space Engineers for free from October 26, 7 pm GMT+2 to October 30, 2023.
We are also running a Steam Sale from October 26, 2023 to November 2, 2023. Space Engineers base game will be 75% off!
There was no better time to join our community - fulfill your need to create!
