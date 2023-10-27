 Skip to content

Battle Grid update for 27 October 2023

1.0 hotfixes and changes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Changed dash behaviour so that when you're standing still, you will still dash.

    • When using mouse/keyboard: in the direction of the mouse.
    • When using controller: in the direction of your last move direction.
    • When using controller and manual aiming: in the direction of your target.

  • Fixed some spacing issues in Russian on the success/failure screen.

  • Fixed a problem where the nest spider would walk on the spot during buy phase.

  • Boss drops won't spawn out of bounds any more, they will be moved to the closest boundary.

  • Free rerolls will now stack when holding level ups.

  • Reduced SHR22 damage from 24 -> 18.

