1.0 hotfixes and changes

Changed dash behaviour so that when you're standing still, you will still dash. When using mouse/keyboard: in the direction of the mouse.

When using controller: in the direction of your last move direction.

When using controller and manual aiming: in the direction of your target.

Fixed some spacing issues in Russian on the success/failure screen.

Fixed a problem where the nest spider would walk on the spot during buy phase.

Boss drops won't spawn out of bounds any more, they will be moved to the closest boundary.

Free rerolls will now stack when holding level ups.