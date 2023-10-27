-
Changed dash behaviour so that when you're standing still, you will still dash.
- When using mouse/keyboard: in the direction of the mouse.
- When using controller: in the direction of your last move direction.
- When using controller and manual aiming: in the direction of your target.
-
Fixed some spacing issues in Russian on the success/failure screen.
-
Fixed a problem where the nest spider would walk on the spot during buy phase.
-
Boss drops won't spawn out of bounds any more, they will be moved to the closest boundary.
-
Free rerolls will now stack when holding level ups.
-
Reduced SHR22 damage from 24 -> 18.
Battle Grid update for 27 October 2023
1.0 hotfixes and changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
