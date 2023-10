Share · View all patches · Build 12552694 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 12:09:45 UTC by Wendy

For unknown reasons, some of the animations have been exporting with elbow and knee poles at the wrong location.

This leads to some very unpleasant, contortionist positions. These have been fixed (probably - it's a case by case.)

The tutorial was firing out of order, causing some locks - fixed.

Some dialogue was triggering incorrectly. Fixed, and repolished.

Cheers.