Update Ver 1.0.2

~ Update notice ~
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where usage limit of commands is counted common to all characters instead of each characters.
- Fixed an issue where "Status" button is not displayed on the results screen when player get status points by clear a mission for the first time.
- Fixed an issue where retire judgement of "irregular" by the divination, apply before "Nephilim" is select attack target.
- Fixed an issue where Scrollbars displayed in unnecessary places.
Balance
- Balanced initial hate value of all characters.
- Balanced Command "Empathize" and "Cover" usage judgment of NPCs.
Others
- Refined the standing poses of some characters and event CG.
- Refined some UI.
Known issues
- Fluctuation of the hate value by the roleclaim and reports is not applied.
- Under certain circumstances, Character that have already been falsified with can be selected again.
- "Status" button on the results screen flashes even if you do not have any status points.
- Under certain circumstances, characters from the Nephilim faction, except for "Junkie", can fakeclaim the same role.
Please continue to enjoy "Nephilim"!
Changed files in this update