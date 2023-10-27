 Skip to content

Nephilim update for 27 October 2023

Update Ver 1.0.2

Update Ver 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~ Update notice ~

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where usage limit of commands is counted common to all characters instead of each characters.
  • Fixed an issue where "Status" button is not displayed on the results screen when player get status points by clear a mission for the first time.
  • Fixed an issue where retire judgement of "irregular" by the divination, apply before "Nephilim" is select attack target.
  • Fixed an issue where Scrollbars displayed in unnecessary places.

Balance

  • Balanced initial hate value of all characters.
  • Balanced Command "Empathize" and "Cover" usage judgment of NPCs.

Others

  • Refined the standing poses of some characters and event CG.
  • Refined some UI.

Known issues

  • Fluctuation of the hate value by the roleclaim and reports is not applied.
  • Under certain circumstances, Character that have already been falsified with can be selected again.
  • "Status" button on the results screen flashes even if you do not have any status points.
  • Under certain circumstances, characters from the Nephilim faction, except for "Junkie", can fakeclaim the same role.

Please continue to enjoy "Nephilim"!

