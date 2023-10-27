VPET MOD Maker is officially released!

VPet Simulator Free DLC - MOD Maker Officially Released!
All the DIY you could ever want!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2639250/VPet__MOD/
Contents
- Support for modifying and adding all (click to talk/option to talk/low status text) texts
- Support modifying and adding all (sequence animation/layer animation) animations.
- Support modifying and adding all (food/gift) items.
- Support modifying and adding all behavioral logic.
Features
- Foolproof operation
- Full Data Preview
- One Click Generation
- Support Creative Workshop
[url=https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet.ModMaker/wiki/]VPet Simulator MOD Maker Making Tutorial
(Currently only Simplified Chinese is supported, Please use web translation tools)[/url]
Start making your own VPet MOD!
Changed files in this update