VPet update for 27 October 2023

VPET MOD Maker is officially released!

27 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

VPet Simulator Free DLC - MOD Maker Officially Released!
All the DIY you could ever want!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2639250/VPet__MOD/

Contents

  • Support for modifying and adding all (click to talk/option to talk/low status text) texts
  • Support modifying and adding all (sequence animation/layer animation) animations.
  • Support modifying and adding all (food/gift) items.
  • Support modifying and adding all behavioral logic.

Features

  • Foolproof operation
  • Full Data Preview
  • One Click Generation
  • Support Creative Workshop

[url=https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet.ModMaker/wiki/]VPet Simulator MOD Maker Making Tutorial
(Currently only Simplified Chinese is supported, Please use web translation tools)[/url]

Start making your own VPet MOD!

