VPET MOD Maker is officially released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12552366 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 17:39:08 UTC by Wendy

VPet Simulator Free DLC - MOD Maker Officially Released!

All the DIY you could ever want!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2639250/VPet__MOD/

Contents

Support for modifying and adding all (click to talk/option to talk/low status text) texts

Support modifying and adding all (sequence animation/layer animation) animations.

Support modifying and adding all (food/gift) items.

Support modifying and adding all behavioral logic.

Features

Foolproof operation

Full Data Preview

One Click Generation

Support Creative Workshop

[url=https://github.com/LorisYounger/VPet.ModMaker/wiki/]VPet Simulator MOD Maker Making Tutorial

(Currently only Simplified Chinese is supported, Please use web translation tools)[/url]

Start making your own VPet MOD!