Update 1.02

Hey there Frenemies!

Is there a better time for zombies than spooky season? For that very reason, we bring you a fresh and juicy update!

Changes to Zombies

Brand new music in the Main Menu.

The ball acts more naturally when it approaches the hole.

We fixed an issue some of you had with fight mode not ending when all zombies had been killed.

We fixed an issue of the game switching players on its own in multiplayer mode.

We hope with these changes you'll have even more fun in the wasteland! Let us know what you think about it here on our Discord channel!