 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf VS Zombies update for 30 October 2023

Update 1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 12552237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there Frenemies!

Is there a better time for zombies than spooky season? For that very reason, we bring you a fresh and juicy update!

Changes to Zombies

  • Brand new music in the Main Menu.
  • The ball acts more naturally when it approaches the hole.
  • We fixed an issue some of you had with fight mode not ending when all zombies had been killed.
  • We fixed an issue of the game switching players on its own in multiplayer mode.

We hope with these changes you'll have even more fun in the wasteland! Let us know what you think about it here on our Discord channel!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2330381 Depot 2330381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link