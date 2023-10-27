v1.0.15 Update Notes

Overview：

This update mainly add saprophagous related genes. And add some mutation genes about Gametogamy and Gastrovascular Cavity. Also, we have made better performance for species mutation and fix some bugs.

Modified:

Add font size for overview, and make it shows longer. Generally increase the creatures' size on Planet, now you can easily see what you are droping on Planet. Endospore: Lower the mutate weight Gametogamy: Now has no mutation increase. Predation Collar Cell: now increase 100% tech points, and can only be used by Porifera

Added:

Saprophagous Gastrovascular Cavity: Mutation gene, can only be used by Porifera, It make species be a Consumer and Decomposer at same time. Chiasma/Unstable Gametogamy: Mutation gene, which can increase Mutation rate. Movable/Spread/Widely Spread Gametogamy: Mutation gene, which can increase reproduce range. Saprophagous/Large/Strong Gastrovascular Cavity and others, total 7 mutation genes, which has different food range, and different character in eco system. Slow Metabolism and other 4 mutation genes, which can make species live longer, reproduce slower, and move slower at same time.

Fixed：