Miniland Adventure update for 30 October 2023

Halloween Decorations

Miniland Adventure update for 30 October 2023

Halloween Decorations

Build 12552139

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Players 👋

It’s our first Halloween 🎃 since the release of Miniland Adventure and to celebrate this event together with all of you we’ve decided to make good use of a feature added in a recent patch- custom biomes!

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OqiFA56uKuOU50cfg9Bsaccv5Cib-AC-/view?usp=share_link

And for those of you who are new or simply don’t remember how to mod the biomes, you can take a quick look right here! 👇
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1934040/view/3736356443994842337


On top of that, we’re adding a few new decorations to make your bases suitable for the occasion! 💪

Classy tombstones, standing skeletones and lanterns are ready for you to utilize!

We wish you a spooky Halloween!
Miniland Team

