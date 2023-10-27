Explore - Discover - Achieve!

Howdy Super Gosu Cars fans! It's time for another game update!

Discoveries

Tiny little secrets have been added to all tracks in the game for you to discover. Discoveries are meant to be a fun little side thing to keep the veteran Super Gosu Drivers entertained for a bit when crushing the competition in a Grand Prix or polishing time trial records is no longer enough.

There is one secret per track; some are well hidden, some are not, some are obscure and some might be right in front of your nose if you know where to look and can find out how to get there.

Discoveries can be made in all game modes: Grand Prix, Custom Tournament and Time Trial.

As if the extatic joy of uncovering a discovery wasn't enough you will also be rewarded with a shiny achievement when you find one! And if you find the discoveries for all tracks belonging to a cup you will be rewarded with an achievement for that too! So what are you waiting for? Go get explorin'!

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Piston Cup Explorer[/td]

[td]Flywheel Cup Explorer[/td]

[td]Crankshaft Cup Explorer[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

That's it for this update. I hope you will have as much fun exploring and discovering these little secrets as I had coming up with and hiding them! If you want to know what's in store for the future you can read about that in the One Year of Early Access anniversary post.

Patch notes 2023-10-27

Achievements

12 new Steam Achievements for Track Discoveries have been added to the game.

3 Steam Achievements for Cup Discoveries have been made available.

Game Balance

Getting hit by an item now puts your nitro timer on cooldown.

Tracks

All tracks: Secret discoveries have been hidden on all tracks. One per track.

Manufactury: Improved out of bounds-detection when falling off the track.

Bugs

Demo version only: Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when loading a track.

Fixed an issue where unlocking an already unlocked achievement would sometimes result in multiple notification popups being opened.

Fixed an issue where boost ramps would sometimes provide an incorrect amount of boost.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development meaning bugs and other oddities may be present and everything about the game is subject to change. If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like!) please let me know.

Enjoy the update!

Love,

The Developer