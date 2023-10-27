November Event Schedule

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Nora's Workshop

Event Rule

Use stones in the workshop to obtain score, Get up to 4 rounds of rewards provided by Nora

Different Modification Stone will provide different amount of points

Accumulative point reward can be obtained up to 4 rounds

Expected Event Duration

after Oct.25th update to Nov. 30th 12:00(UTC+8)

Brave Trial

Event Rule

Brave Trial is a limited-time mode during the activity period. Players can get two free challenge opportunities per day. AP will be used afterwards.

A blackguard will be assigned to participate in Brave Trial, who will be Lv.500 with no self equipment at the beginning.

Each wave has a time limit. Any time afterwards for each wave will be deducted from the return time.

min of return time is given initially. If reaches zero, cannot proceed to the next wave.

Crystals for equip modification is given for wave clearance. Owned equip will be replaced if gets the same type.

For boss reward, you can upgrade equipment to Mythic, or get an extra piece of equipment.

Use FP to obtain loots including Diamonds. Sakura Emblem is given based on amount of waves cleared in the end

Commanders can gain massive reward by completing Event task

Pass Wave 10 to enter the leaderboard and win extra Diamonds

Expected Event Duration

Nov.1st 8:00 to Nov. 7th 12:00(UTC+8)

The Sakura Season

Event Rule

During the Event, consume FP will have chance to drop event coin「Sakura Emblem」. 「Sakura Emblem」can be used to exchange various reward on event shop

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 8th 8:00 to Nov. 14th 12:00(UTC+8)

Fusion Miracle

Event Rule

During the Event, players can obtain massive Warp Scroll, Ahchemical Dust, SS blackguard and precious Coin as reward by completing a serial of modification stone fusion task

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 8th 8:00 to Nov. 14th 12:00(UTC+8)

Altar Ceremony

Event Rule

During the event period, finish serial task to obtain massive reward, extra reward will be provided after finish all tasks

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 8th 8:00 to Nov. 14th 12:00(UTC+8)

Blacktide Frontline

Event Rule

Blacktide Frontline is a limited-time trial. During the Event period, The commander has to challenge boss with 4 blackguards with self-decided difficulty

Event Rule

The boss has a specific weakness which appropriate Blackguard can take advantage of

The challenge of all difficulties cost 100 AP

The trial is limited to 180 sec. If whole team faints in battle or exceed the time, challenge fails

If kill the leader within the time limit, commander will win score and drop rewards from boss

The more bonus drops will be given at higher difficulties, massive modification stone will be awarded.

Each difficulty has its own leaderboard and will provide ranking reward（Each leaderboard will have level limit, the rule is similar to Primeval Gate Leaderboard）During this round, there will also be cross-server leaderboard

There is also score for each participation. Bonus rewards and score ranking rewards will be given based on the accumulated score, including modification stone, SS blackguard Shard and precious coin

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 8th 8:00 to Nov. 14th 12:00(UTC+8)

【Foxy Archduchess-Komori】Pick Up Summon

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 14th 8:00 to Nov. Dec. 4th 12:00(UTC+8)

Sanguine Rites

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking rewar(The Heart of Summon leaderboard will be replaced)

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 14th 8:00 to Nov. 20th 12:00(UTC+8)

Blaze the Trail

Event Rule

During the event period, every 1 FP commander consume will gain 1 event point, accumulate point to certain ammount will gain stage reward, there will be 7stage, up to 6 rounds

Single-server and Cross-servcer leaderboard will be set on this event

Expected Event Duration

Oct. 15th 8:00 to Nov. 13th 12:00(UTC+8)

Superior Supply Line

Event Rule

During the event, Commander can obtain massive reward by completing series of 【Superior Supply Line】task, bonus reward will be given after finishing all tasks

There will be limited time 【Superior Supply Box】 offered in Black Market

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 15th 8:00 to Nov. 21th 12:00(UTC+8)

The Summit

Event Rule

During the event, Commander can purchase several kinds of Supplies Chest by using Diamond, modification stone fragment and other reward will be included in Supplies Chest

There will be task that requires to open chest and fuse modification stone fragment, finish all task to obtain Blacktide Medal reward

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 15th 8:00 to Nov. 21th 12:00(UTC+8)

Heart of Summon

Event Rule

During the event period, every blackguard summon will give 1 point, accumulate points to obtain massive accumulative point reward

Expected Event Duration

Nov. 22th 8:00 to Nov. 28th 12:00(UTC+8)

*Event duration subject to change, please refer to latest announcement and in game event