LunarLux v1.2 Achievements & Cloud Saves Patch Notes

Hi Lunar Warriors!

We hope you’ve been enjoying your playthrough of LunarLux! Today, we released version 1.2, which includes the highly requested Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud Saves, and a few other Updates/Bug Fixes that will improve your gameplay experience! Here’s the in-depth list detailing everything that has been fixed/updated:

Cloud Saves: Steam Cloud Saves have been implemented! Now you'll be able to switch between different devices (Steam Deck, Laptop, Desktop, etc) and pick up right where you last saved!

Important: Please make sure to launch LunarLux on your primary device FIRST, save the game, and then exit the game in order to properly sync your save files to Steam Cloud!

Button Prompts: Due to several reports regarding issues with automatic controller detection, we decided it would be best to shift to a manual options setting. Simply go to the options menu and set which button prompts you'd like the game to display! (Keyboard, XBOX, PS4). This will ensure you will always see the button prompts that you want to see, regardless of how many controllers are connected :D

You can now apply Damage/Power modifying Support Skills to Cheesecake Bomb! Please enjoy the new damage buff possibilities thanks to this delicious update, heh.

If you have the Tactics Upgrade Chip equipped, the following Support Skills can now stack their damage (x2 DMG) if you select them twice during Support Skill Selection: Lunex Force, Saber Plus, Buster Plus, Tetra Burst, and Dragon's Call.

Note: As of v1.2, the following Support Skills do not stack their effects when selected twice: Reflex, Crossfire, Wild Card, Invisible, Voltage Gate, Pyro Gate, and Ancient Venom.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where your last Ki-Barrage attack wouldn't damage the enemy if the timer runs out before the projectile hits the enemy.

Fixed a minor bug for the Merchant in Kepler Ranch, where the shop menu didn't display the number of Super Ener-G you owned correctly.

Fixed various spelling or grammar errors in the dialogue.

Many of you were asking about Post-Game Content, and we have some cool news to share! We are currently working on some sweet Post Launch Content Updates for LunarLux! WOOHOO!

Here’s some of the content you can look forward to:

New Game+ (Hard Mode - ZX Enemies)

New Mission: Monsters of Magnesia (Special Murk Slayer Episode)

New Mission: Beach Episode!

Shhh… This last one is a Secret 👀

Report your bugs, give us your feedback, and come hang out with us on the Official LunarLux Discord! If you leave us an honest review on Steam (and show us a screenshot), you’ll even get an exclusive Stellar Reviewer Discord Role! Your review will help us bring LunarLux to more players! :D That’s all for now, see you in the next update!

May your Lux Shine Forever Bright!

-Nobab