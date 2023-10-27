October Update 2

Greetings, Mercenaries!

This is our second update of the month. Please see the patch note below for more details.

Crossplay Functionality

PC VR (Steam) and PSVR2 users can now play together!. You’ll also have the option to disable crossplay should you choose to.

You’ll be able to see which platform your party members are playing on.

Please note that voicechat will be disabled if you’re playing with someone from another platform.

Multiplayer Optimization

Your controls should feel more responsive (especially with latency issues) on multiplayer as a guest.

Improved Weapon Controls

You can now use the auxiliary hand to remove the magazine with certain guns.

You can now set your grab release delay time (0.1 ~ 0.5 sec). This should help if you’re having trouble holding onto your weapons.

Gameplay Improvements

You can choose the specific UI elements that you’d like to see on the arcade mode. Please note that the only UI element you can turn on/off on the realism mode is the “navigation” guide arrows.

You can now shoot (and blow up!) grenades thrown by allies. This also works with grenades, RPGs and drone missiles from enemies.

Bug Fixes

The issue where the auxiliary hand influence wasn’t working right when pressing the toggle button with manual reload enabled has been fixed.

You can now properly see your teammate (guest player) reloading manually.

The delayed sound effects on certain weapons with manual reload enabled has been corrected.

The issue where the weapon sound effects of your friendly NPC persisted even when a guest player joins (and replaces the NPC) has been fixed.

Rounds fired by LAVs no longer stay floating in the air.

NPC ragdoll effects were sometimes off in specific multiplayer situations. This has been fixed.

The issue where the “ghost” player could block other players and NPCs has been fixed.

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.