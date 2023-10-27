 Skip to content

Mist Slayer update for 27 October 2023

Update Notes V1.0.11

Update Notes V1.0.11

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Mist Walkers!
Apologies for the long wait on this update, we've been focused on developing new content and addressing current player feedback.
More exciting additions to come in future updates!
Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.11

Adjustments & Optimizations
  • Added Challenge Altars which can be unlocked by defeating specific enemies
  • Added changing controller buttons in settings
  • You can change keybinds during combat now
  • Default field of view tweaked, with more options in settings
  • Added portal protection in Misty Realm that protects you from damage in the teleporting area
  • Spooky Halloween decorations added to the lobby - Happy Halloween!
New Content

New cosmetics for each character:
Buckler

  • Three-Eyed Monster
  • Blue Cyclops
  • Pink Mouth
  • Red Star

Archer

  • Three-Eyed Monster
  • Blue Cyclops
  • Pink Mouth
  • Heart Shades

Claymore

  • Three-Eyed Monster
  • Blue Cyclops
  • Pink Mouth
  • Shutter Shades

Assassin

  • Three-Eyed Monster
  • Blue Cyclops
  • Pink Mouth
  • Ruby Shades
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed archer sometimes walking automatically after charging
  • Fixed some powers causing stuck after character's death
  • Fixed duplicated selections by using controller in talent screen
  • Fixed stuttering sprint animations for some characters
  • Fixed inability to guard for some players in co-op mode
  • Fixed Spirit's visual effect doesn't disspear in some scenes

Stay tuned for the next big update!
Please keep providing feedback and suggestions.

Thank you!

