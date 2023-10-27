Update Notes V1.0.11

Greetings Mist Walkers!
Apologies for the long wait on this update, we've been focused on developing new content and addressing current player feedback.
More exciting additions to come in future updates!
Here are today's update notes:
Version 1.0.11
Adjustments & Optimizations
- Added Challenge Altars which can be unlocked by defeating specific enemies
- Added changing controller buttons in settings
- You can change keybinds during combat now
- Default field of view tweaked, with more options in settings
- Added portal protection in Misty Realm that protects you from damage in the teleporting area
- Spooky Halloween decorations added to the lobby - Happy Halloween!
New Content
New cosmetics for each character:
Buckler
- Three-Eyed Monster
- Blue Cyclops
- Pink Mouth
- Red Star
Archer
- Three-Eyed Monster
- Blue Cyclops
- Pink Mouth
- Heart Shades
Claymore
- Three-Eyed Monster
- Blue Cyclops
- Pink Mouth
- Shutter Shades
Assassin
- Three-Eyed Monster
- Blue Cyclops
- Pink Mouth
- Ruby Shades
Bug Fixes
- Fixed archer sometimes walking automatically after charging
- Fixed some powers causing stuck after character's death
- Fixed duplicated selections by using controller in talent screen
- Fixed stuttering sprint animations for some characters
- Fixed inability to guard for some players in co-op mode
- Fixed Spirit's visual effect doesn't disspear in some scenes
Stay tuned for the next big update!
Please keep providing feedback and suggestions.
Thank you!
