Update Notes V1.0.11

Greetings Mist Walkers!

Apologies for the long wait on this update, we've been focused on developing new content and addressing current player feedback.

More exciting additions to come in future updates!

Here are today's update notes:

Version 1.0.11

Adjustments & Optimizations

Added Challenge Altars which can be unlocked by defeating specific enemies

Added changing controller buttons in settings

You can change keybinds during combat now

Default field of view tweaked, with more options in settings

Added portal protection in Misty Realm that protects you from damage in the teleporting area

Spooky Halloween decorations added to the lobby - Happy Halloween!

New Content

New cosmetics for each character:

Buckler

Three-Eyed Monster

Blue Cyclops

Pink Mouth

Red Star

Archer

Three-Eyed Monster

Blue Cyclops

Pink Mouth

Heart Shades

Claymore

Three-Eyed Monster

Blue Cyclops

Pink Mouth

Shutter Shades

Assassin

Three-Eyed Monster

Blue Cyclops

Pink Mouth

Ruby Shades

Bug Fixes

Fixed archer sometimes walking automatically after charging

Fixed some powers causing stuck after character's death

Fixed duplicated selections by using controller in talent screen

Fixed stuttering sprint animations for some characters

Fixed inability to guard for some players in co-op mode

Fixed Spirit's visual effect doesn't disspear in some scenes

Stay tuned for the next big update!

Please keep providing feedback and suggestions.

Thank you!