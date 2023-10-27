 Skip to content

This is a Ghost update for 27 October 2023

Challenge ! Update 0.3.22

Update 0.3.22 · Build 12551708

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Challenges

The difficulty of the mode and the map gives you a chance of getting a challenge (low to high).
The challenge is linked to the player's result, not that of the group. A partially completed challenge is not rewarded.

Challenges won or lost are visible in the player's statistics.
This new feature allows you to quickly earn medals and money in addition to the contract. New players will benefit more quickly from the purchases available from the merchant.

New challenges may be added in future updates.

Changed files in this update

