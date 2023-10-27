Challenge ! Update 0.3.22

Challenges

The difficulty of the mode and the map gives you a chance of getting a challenge (low to high).

The challenge is linked to the player's result, not that of the group. A partially completed challenge is not rewarded.

Challenges won or lost are visible in the player's statistics.

This new feature allows you to quickly earn medals and money in addition to the contract. New players will benefit more quickly from the purchases available from the merchant.

New challenges may be added in future updates.