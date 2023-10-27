 Skip to content

DIASPORA update for 27 October 2023

Diaspora bug fixes and camera direction and animation updates

Share · View all patches · Build 12551667 · Last edited by Wendy

hello.

We bring you updates from Diaspora.

Colorful camera production

  • We added a variety of camera directions to maximize the situation.

Add animation

  • Added the main character boy's death motion.
  • The unnatural turn movement of ‘L’ has been added.

Some bug fixes

  • Fix some bugs
  • Fixed the phenomenon of jumping in place when hanging from a rope.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when the settings menu was selected during the game.

We will work hard for everyone who enjoys Diaspora.
We are waiting for your feedback!

thank you

Acts29games

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1821971 Depot 1821971
