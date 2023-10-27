 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ortharion : The Last Battle update for 27 October 2023

0.1i

Share · View all patches · Build 12551591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement

  • Improved NPC loading time (a little over 3 times less loading time), these were the main issues you might encounter while exploring the game.
  • Change to item recognition on equipment, which slightly improves the following functions: item comparison, use of skills requiring a shield or spell book to use, picking up items on the ground, calculating skill damage of the player especially with equipment that has particular power.
  • Reduced lag when an NPC dies with loot on them, this is especially visible when you kill several enemies at the same time.
  • It is indicated that blocking doors can be opened either with your lives, your mana, or your energy shield (especially for the door to the southeast of the enchanted mountains).
  • Improved the potion cooldown system in the inventory: before, all boxes were checked, now potions are put on a separate list and only checked after using a potion. If your inventory is full, this can be an improvement of around 5 FPS if you were at 55 FPS, more if the game ran worse for you.

bug fix

  • Killing skeletons no longer adds critical strike chance thanks to boss kill map completion systems.
  • Killing skeletons no longer completes boss kill achievements.
  • Consumable improvement items (food and potion) can correctly be used from the action bar after loading a game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1777991 Depot 1777991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link