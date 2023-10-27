Version 0.6 (Beta 2)

-Suprise! The first boss has been added to the game. Defeating him and going into the crypt tunnel marks the new end of Early Access. The boss is very challenging and you will need all your skills that you've learned to take him down. Remembe, 180 degree turn works wonders here. This is just one of the bosses that will feature in the final game.

-We've added a cinematic between Albert and Rose when they meet at the pumpkin patch after Rose leaves Asylum looking for the train.

-Cemetary area and church added, with wolves guarding essential items for what's coming next.

-We've fixed some performance issues in the grounds

-We've improved error handling reducing crashes.

-We've added another achievement, for when you take down the boss.



Known Issues

-Collision outside Asylum is still not finished, this won't affect going up to the fence to proceed to next part, this will be fixed in a future patch.

-Voice acting is not present in this build, but will be coming very soon!