🦴 Spooky Scary Skeletons! 🦴 (0.22.8)

Lords and Ladies!
Our automatic in-game toggle for Halloween assets may or may not have leaked this update 🎃
Nevertheless, the spooky season is upon us, so either embrace the unique look of Rising Lords' annual Halloween patch, or decide to leave things as they are by switching to the non-Halloween branch!
To switch branches, go to Rising Lords in your Steam Library, press the gear icon and select 'Properties', go to 'Betas' and select 'no-halloween' from the drop down menu.
In addition to the visual changes, you can look forward to some bug fixes and improvements. As always, thank you for your continued input here on Steam and on our Community Discord! 🖤
Shaman Skin Set
For those of you who want your general to match the atmosphere of skeletal animals and black crops, we have even more news: There's a brand new Shaman Halloween Skin!
Frighten others with your gruesome appearance and conquer the whole map!
0.22.8 (Oktober 27) Halloween Update
New:
- shaman halloween skin (arms + torso + headgear)
- halloween graphics in scenario gameplay
- notification when lacking gold to send resources
- joystick sensitivity setting in graphics menu
Fixes:
- Prevent the player from ending a turn early in story mode skipping tasks or texts
- Fixed "change army resource" node in story tree
- Fixed some options not saved correctly
- Fixed some missing characters for Turkish language
- Fixed missing wall mode / castle mode exit instructions
- Fixed infinite loop in story tree where a task was deleted and added over and over again
- Prevent conquering allied regions in automatic battles
- Fixed bathhouses / cathedrals showing as 'plains' in battle
- Fixed menus behind 'to battle!' popup and others
Changes:
- regional battles now center around castles, when appropriate
- helper card dismiss state saved to map to prevent re-display upon load
- opened up more tiles for castle building
- snapping cursor to tiles prioritizess rows
- added some dynamic tokens to 'workplace snap group'
- Modified placement of HUD button gamepad hints on the bottom left. Spaced out army + diplomacy hints from the provisions.
- adjusted linewrap to prevent splitting quoted text poorly
Some AI changes for very small maps:
- Added reckless land grabs for small maps where the AI player only has a single region. This will break up stalemates on small maps with the same resources in each region.
- Added AI to bypass maximum building restrictions on maps of 4 regions or less, but only if there is a region with more, or equal structures.
- Removed AI allowing any army strength to attack neighbors in maps of 4 regions or less.
- Added AI to clear fields on maps of 4 regions or less, even if their personality doesn't want to.
- Added Aggressive AI to no longer deal with beggars by mustering an army on maps of 4 regions or less. Now it builds, which is the default.
- Added stables to be built on maps of 4 regions or less without having need for them.
