🦴 Spooky Scary Skeletons! 🦴 (0.22.8)

Lords and Ladies!

Our automatic in-game toggle for Halloween assets may or may not have leaked this update 🎃

Nevertheless, the spooky season is upon us, so either embrace the unique look of Rising Lords' annual Halloween patch, or decide to leave things as they are by switching to the non-Halloween branch!

To switch branches, go to Rising Lords in your Steam Library, press the gear icon and select 'Properties', go to 'Betas' and select 'no-halloween' from the drop down menu.

In addition to the visual changes, you can look forward to some bug fixes and improvements. As always, thank you for your continued input here on Steam and on our Community Discord! 🖤

Shaman Skin Set

For those of you who want your general to match the atmosphere of skeletal animals and black crops, we have even more news: There's a brand new Shaman Halloween Skin!

Frighten others with your gruesome appearance and conquer the whole map!

New:

shaman halloween skin (arms + torso + headgear)

halloween graphics in scenario gameplay

notification when lacking gold to send resources

joystick sensitivity setting in graphics menu

Fixes:

Prevent the player from ending a turn early in story mode skipping tasks or texts

Fixed "change army resource" node in story tree

Fixed some options not saved correctly

Fixed some missing characters for Turkish language

Fixed missing wall mode / castle mode exit instructions

Fixed infinite loop in story tree where a task was deleted and added over and over again

Prevent conquering allied regions in automatic battles

Fixed bathhouses / cathedrals showing as 'plains' in battle

Fixed menus behind 'to battle!' popup and others

Changes:

regional battles now center around castles, when appropriate

helper card dismiss state saved to map to prevent re-display upon load

opened up more tiles for castle building

snapping cursor to tiles prioritizess rows

added some dynamic tokens to 'workplace snap group'

Modified placement of HUD button gamepad hints on the bottom left. Spaced out army + diplomacy hints from the provisions.

adjusted linewrap to prevent splitting quoted text poorly

Some AI changes for very small maps: