Monster Prom 3: Monster Roadtrip update for 27 October 2023

Monster Roadtrip x Cult of the Lamb

Last edited by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Yesterday we released theOctober Update, a free update that brings the Lamb from Cult of the Lamb to Monster Roadtrip.

YES! YOU HEARD IT RIGHT!
The Lamb has arrived! 🙌 🙌 🙌
All praise the Lamb! 🙌 🙌 🙌

Watch the glorious trailer for this:

Once you hit the Rest Stop, you know what to do: visit the Bus Stop and find the Lamb, who is now a hitchhiker you can take with you on your road misadventures!

As a hitchhiker, you can expect to interact with the Lamb through their own set of conversations, deep conversation, road bubbles, road event, unique ending, and more!

Are you ready to join the flock?

