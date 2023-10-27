- Steam Engine: Can eliminate Fire Stones
- Nuclear Physicist: Upgrade one Fusion Prototype on the board to Fusion Reactor, then eliminate itself.
- Prospecting Instrument: Electrified: Get {6A} Energy, 1 Piece Selection and eliminate itself. (Value increased from 5A to 6A)
- AI Robot: Electrified: Adjacent Fusion Reactors get +30 output.
- Fusion Reactor: Provide electricity to Pieces within 2 cells. When adjacent to the Energy Tower, transfer its additional output to the Energy Tower.
- Energy Tower: Unique. Get 200% energy for each Fusion Reactor owned, and this effect can be stacked.
- Robot Engineering: Upgrade Motors and Production Robots to AI robots.
LuckLand update for 27 October 2023
【DevLog】Surge City has been strengthened 2023.10.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2516821 Depot 2516821
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update