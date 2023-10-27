 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

LuckLand update for 27 October 2023

【DevLog】Surge City has been strengthened 2023.10.27

Share · View all patches · Build 12551496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Steam Engine: Can eliminate Fire Stones
  • Nuclear Physicist: Upgrade one Fusion Prototype on the board to Fusion Reactor, then eliminate itself.
  • Prospecting Instrument: Electrified: Get {6A} Energy, 1 Piece Selection and eliminate itself. (Value increased from 5A to 6A)
  • AI Robot: Electrified: Adjacent Fusion Reactors get +30 output.
  • Fusion Reactor: Provide electricity to Pieces within 2 cells. When adjacent to the Energy Tower, transfer its additional output to the Energy Tower.
  • Energy Tower: Unique. Get 200% energy for each Fusion Reactor owned, and this effect can be stacked.
  • Robot Engineering: Upgrade Motors and Production Robots to AI robots.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2516821 Depot 2516821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link