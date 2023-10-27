 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Ark update for 27 October 2023

2.01 Live & Progress on Swimsuit Skins!

Share · View all patches · Build 12551475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This is Hyung-Ju Lee from AlFine.

First things first, the 2.01 update is now live.
There was a serious memory leak, so we found the issue, fixed a bunch of bugs, and optimized VRAM even more.

In addition, I want to show you all the progress of the much-awaited Swimsuit DLC.

(These are drafts under development, and the designs are not final.)

This DLC will be sold as a set. Currently, we’re planning to include 5 Investigators and Lucy.
Wearing the skins will not only change the illustrations, but will add special VFX and change the existing special VFX. The corresponding skill illustrations will also change.
In particular, Lucy's skin will replace her first skill ‘Accelerate’ with a skin-specific skill, and we’re also planning to give it a special VFX!

The DLC will probably be released at the same time as the Official Release… However, please understand that we can’t say for sure just yet!

Changed files in this update

64 BIT (Recommend) Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link