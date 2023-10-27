2.01 Live & Progress on Swimsuit Skins!

Hello everyone! This is Hyung-Ju Lee from AlFine.

First things first, the 2.01 update is now live.

There was a serious memory leak, so we found the issue, fixed a bunch of bugs, and optimized VRAM even more.

In addition, I want to show you all the progress of the much-awaited Swimsuit DLC.

(These are drafts under development, and the designs are not final.)

This DLC will be sold as a set. Currently, we’re planning to include 5 Investigators and Lucy.

Wearing the skins will not only change the illustrations, but will add special VFX and change the existing special VFX. The corresponding skill illustrations will also change.

In particular, Lucy's skin will replace her first skill ‘Accelerate’ with a skin-specific skill, and we’re also planning to give it a special VFX!

The DLC will probably be released at the same time as the Official Release… However, please understand that we can’t say for sure just yet!