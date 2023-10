Share · View all patches · Build 12551423 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 18:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Dive into the spooky season in Sunkenland! We've added Halloween decorations and a Pumpkin Head helmet, which you can get by bartering with the Witch Trader at the Trader Outpost.

Update your game and get your home ready for the Halloween! 🌙👻🌌

