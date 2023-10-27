Update 1.2.7f2: New animations, new weapons, and new mechanics!

Hi everyone,

First of all, here are the latest changes to Easy Red 2:

Recent changes

New features:

•Added Enfield No1 MK2 revolver in 2 variants.

•Added new auto-short sleeve system*

•Added new vehicle drift sound and fx.

•Added early war german side cap.

•Added new AI cover animation reacting to suppression fire.

•New TPS Bazooka anims.

Fixes:

•Improvements in TPS controls.

•Big changes in Plane's physic.

•Improvements in Physic of Wheeled Vehicles and Tanks.

•Adjustments in shoulder patches.

•Improved uniform riggings.

•Small improvements in sound system.

•Small improvements in AI.

•Several other smaller changes and fixes suggested on the Discord server.

*The new short-sleeve system introduces the ability for uniforms to adapt to short-sleeve or summer variants based on the current climate during missions. The game calculates the temperature of the area by considering factors such as latitude, longitude, season, time of day, and climate conditions (such as rain or fog). Depending on the resulting temperature, the game will automatically select the appropriate uniform variant. It's important to note that this system is currently exclusive to British infantry uniform.

TPS Animations Rework

We're continuously enhancing the game by incorporating new and reworked third-person shooter (TPS) animations on a weekly basis. If you'd like to stay in the loop on our upcoming animation improvements, you can find a detailed list on our Discord server.

The enhancements we've implemented so far have already brought a noticeable transformation to the game's visuals. In particular, we've seized the opportunity to refine the AI cover system, giving them more dynamic animations that respond effectively to suppression fire.

Upcoming campaigns

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the store page for the Ardennes 1940 & 1944 DLC. This exciting expansion introduces the French faction, allowing you to defend France during the early days of World War II. Additionally, it brings you to the intense late-war Battle of the Bulge campaign, complete with new winter equipment and vehicles for an immersive experience in Easy Red 2.

You can already add the campaign to your wishlist, and we're aiming to make it available for you to enjoy in November or December. Stay tuned for more updates!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2617770/Easy_Red_2_Ardennes_1940__1944/?beta=0

Normandy Campaign

We released the Normandy Campaign earlier this summer after working on it for over 9 months. We are very happy with the positive reception that it has received. Thank you to everyone who has played it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2317930/Easy_Red_2_Normandy/

Xbox release

We officially started working on the Xbox release, we don't have much to say or to show yet, but we can't wait to give you more news!

Nintendo Switch

I want to personally thank all the Nintendo Switch users who provided feedback on the latest update and the Normandy DLC. According to your feedback, the game on the console seems to run better than ever and has few (if any) worthy competitors on the platform in terms of World War II simulators, and we are proud of this achievement. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Next step for the console will be to bring the new updates and the new upcoming campaigns on the console as well!

Extra informations

In case you didn't know we have defined a precise roadmap for the next months of development and you can read it here.

Such roadmap will be updated this year as most of the planned works have been already completed!

We keep improving all features of the base game and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions and the Discord server.

The updates for the base game we are constantly releasing are very expansive, so if you are interested on giving us a hand to make a better work, this is our Patreon. All the money raised from this will be spent to make a better game.



Thank you all,

Marco