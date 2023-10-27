 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 27 October 2023

Box Strength Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12551405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Box Is Full?

OK, Stack Another Box On The Box

1.Build Box On Box To Increase Max Storage
2.Box Strength Add To Timed Quest

