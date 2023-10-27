A new Custom Campaign

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Wielders and Storytellers!

Have you ever wanted to create campaigns of your own? Have you ever played around with our awesome map editor and thought “What if I could do more?”, Well you can! We love seeing what our creative community creates and we have already enjoyed over 300 custom maps created by players!

One of our developers is even more passionate about our modding community than the rest of us and has created a website with recourses for you! It is filled with ideas and methods on how to take your map creation to the next level and also tells you how to create your very own campaigns.

Just think of the possibilities!

To celebrate this we have created a small custom campaign for you, something a bit different from our normal game. In three missions we will follow Robin of Loxley as he fights for his country, his men, and of course crumpets! We did this to showcase all the things you can change and adapt to create things just the way you like them!

Ravenfayr, is that you? No, it can't be, this guy has a mustache!

So do you want to create custom Wielders, a thrilling adventure, and perhaps even try your luck at voice acting? This is your time to shine! With our new tooltips, it’s easier than ever and we can’t wait to see what you create!

He even speaks in a British dialect.. Well sorta

So go on over to the webpage HERE

Take the opportunity, download Ballad of the Archer HERE

We hope you will have as much fun playing it as we did making it.

Keep up the adventure and go create an amazing campaign of your own!

/Everyone at Lavapotion

