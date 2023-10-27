Minor update patches

·NPCs now do not discard existing equipment when they are active on their own
·Fixed the bug where mod characters played CV sound effects
·Modified the English town name randomization mechanism, added 'clearAll' command to clear the original library
·Added tag: 'initial', the card with this tag will be drawn into the hand at the beginning of the battle
·Added console commands log, logGlbVal, logRoleVal, logTownVal, you can view the values
·Added event command addSick
·Added event command setRare, dynamically control companion rarity
·Remove some invalid information from the log
-
About cloud archiving
The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam
-
About the game suddenly not starting
- Mostly appear in players with dual graphics cards or dual monitors, you can try to turn off one monitor first, and then turn on the other monitor after normal startup
- It may be because the antivirus software deleted the core files of the game, please try to verify the integrity and confirm whether the antivirus software has done sth
- When it still doesn't work, you can try to leave a message in the Steam discussion board, or directly join QQ to contact me
Changed files in this update