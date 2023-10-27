Minor update patches

·NPCs now do not discard existing equipment when they are active on their own

·Fixed the bug where mod characters played CV sound effects

·Modified the English town name randomization mechanism, added 'clearAll' command to clear the original library

·Added tag: 'initial', the card with this tag will be drawn into the hand at the beginning of the battle

·Added console commands log, logGlbVal, logRoleVal, logTownVal, you can view the values

·Added event command addSick

·Added event command setRare, dynamically control companion rarity

·Remove some invalid information from the log

About cloud archiving

The game itself does not have any code for cloud saves and is fully managed by Steam

About the game suddenly not starting