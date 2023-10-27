[UPDATE] VERSION 0.61.2

- Added new music (by Wiktoria Zac).
- Added new and corrected old body armor for the troops of the Southern Islands.
- Fixed the camera on the global map (there was a problem when playing for the state of Akutan).
- Fixed "Retreat" from tactical battle, now you can withdraw troops from the battle at any time.
- Fixed Airbase "Ganang" (there was a factory on the territory instead of an airbase).
- Fixed the destruction of enemy fleets and air units in captured ports/air bases.
- Fixed the spawning of enemy units in tactical battles.
- Fixed support when restarting a tactical battle.
- Fixed description of some weapons (ammunition for them) has been corrected.
- Fixed the display of the icon when pointing at an enemy port (attack from the sea).
- The mechanics of “Condemnation of Imperialism” have been improved, now your relations with your allies will not deteriorate.
- Improved GTA-style mechanics for cars and armored vehicles (crush enemy infantry).
- AI on the global map has been improved; an ally will not try to capture enemy-occupied cities of an ally player.
- Improved system for saving the progress of all research.
- Fixed display of battalions when starting a new global campaign.
- Fixed position error for shooters and passengers in vehicles
- Improved use of artillery in tactical battles (calling support from the tactical map mode depends on the selected game difficulty!).
- Fixed the height map on the global map (sometimes ships swam through the landscape because of this).
- Fixed performance characteristics of small arms (ammo used, muzzle velocity, etc., data is close to real).
- Fixed display of level 1 uniforms for the Southern Islands.
- Fixed critical errors in fleets (they could be deleted, not move to the port, etc.).
- Fixed a critical error due to which the selection of units and cities on the global map was removed.
- Fixed errors in the uniforms of some countries.
- Balay location has been improved.
- Fixed lighting in the Burgau location.
P. S.: Subscribe to: https://www.youtube.com/@wiktoriazac
Thank you for supporting us!
Changed files in this update