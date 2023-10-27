 Skip to content

Total Conflict: Resistance update for 27 October 2023

[UPDATE] VERSION 0.61.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12551285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added new music (by Wiktoria Zac).
  • Added new and corrected old body armor for the troops of the Southern Islands.
  • Fixed the camera on the global map (there was a problem when playing for the state of Akutan).
  • Fixed "Retreat" from tactical battle, now you can withdraw troops from the battle at any time.
  • Fixed Airbase "Ganang" (there was a factory on the territory instead of an airbase).
  • Fixed the destruction of enemy fleets and air units in captured ports/air bases.
  • Fixed the spawning of enemy units in tactical battles.
  • Fixed support when restarting a tactical battle.
  • Fixed description of some weapons (ammunition for them) has been corrected.
  • Fixed the display of the icon when pointing at an enemy port (attack from the sea).
  • The mechanics of “Condemnation of Imperialism” have been improved, now your relations with your allies will not deteriorate.
  • Improved GTA-style mechanics for cars and armored vehicles (crush enemy infantry).
  • AI on the global map has been improved; an ally will not try to capture enemy-occupied cities of an ally player.
  • Improved system for saving the progress of all research.
  • Fixed display of battalions when starting a new global campaign.
  • Fixed position error for shooters and passengers in vehicles
  • Improved use of artillery in tactical battles (calling support from the tactical map mode depends on the selected game difficulty!).
  • Fixed the height map on the global map (sometimes ships swam through the landscape because of this).
  • Fixed performance characteristics of small arms (ammo used, muzzle velocity, etc., data is close to real).
  • Fixed display of level 1 uniforms for the Southern Islands.
  • Fixed critical errors in fleets (they could be deleted, not move to the port, etc.).
  • Fixed a critical error due to which the selection of units and cities on the global map was removed.
  • Fixed errors in the uniforms of some countries.
  • Balay location has been improved.
  • Fixed lighting in the Burgau location.

P. S.: Subscribe to: https://www.youtube.com/@wiktoriazac

Thank you for supporting us!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1860511 Depot 1860511
  • Loading history…
