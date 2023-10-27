Added Chinese support, improved visuals, and fixed bugs.

Thank you sincerely for playing Hatch!
This update brings several improvements:
- Support for Simplified Chinese has been added.
- Full compatibility with Korean has been achieved.
- Environmental lighting is more realistic, thanks to enhanced lightmap resolution.
- The quality of meshes and textures in certain objects has been improved.
- Additional variations of jump scare animations have been introduced.
- The option to toggle motion blur on or off is now available.
- Selectable anti-aliasing is introduced for a smoother visual experience.
- A bug allowing item duplication has been fixed.
- Various other bug fixes have been implemented, optimizing game performance.
Your feedback and thoughts on the game experience would be greatly appreciated.
Changed files in this update