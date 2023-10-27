 Skip to content

Hatch update for 27 October 2023

Added Chinese support, improved visuals, and fixed bugs.

Hatch update for 27 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you sincerely for playing Hatch!

This update brings several improvements:

  • Support for Simplified Chinese has been added.
  • Full compatibility with Korean has been achieved.
  • Environmental lighting is more realistic, thanks to enhanced lightmap resolution.
  • The quality of meshes and textures in certain objects has been improved.
  • Additional variations of jump scare animations have been introduced.
  • The option to toggle motion blur on or off is now available.
  • Selectable anti-aliasing is introduced for a smoother visual experience.
  • A bug allowing item duplication has been fixed.
  • Various other bug fixes have been implemented, optimizing game performance.

Your feedback and thoughts on the game experience would be greatly appreciated.

