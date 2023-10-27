 Skip to content

Citizens: On Mars update for 27 October 2023

First patch!

Share · View all patches · Build 12551199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks everyone for playing our game! After some feedback we've received, we're rolling out the first patch. It's quite minor, but all issues that were reported to us were fixed - so if there's anything else that slipped through our testing, please let us know!

Also please consider reviewing the game on the store - be it in a positive or negative light, reviews are important both for us, for Steam, and for other potential customers :)

  • Fixed some event text displaying code instead of sprites
  • Fixed rogue pixel bar in the main menu
  • Fixed events on some resolutions
  • Fixed collider size for the drone station (was slightly too big)
  • Somewhat improved next-turn resource predictions
  • Fixed some resources in campaign floating slightly above the ground, meaning you could build over them

All best and happy building!
Ziggy

