Thanks everyone for playing our game! After some feedback we've received, we're rolling out the first patch. It's quite minor, but all issues that were reported to us were fixed - so if there's anything else that slipped through our testing, please let us know!
Also please consider reviewing the game on the store - be it in a positive or negative light, reviews are important both for us, for Steam, and for other potential customers :)
- Fixed some event text displaying code instead of sprites
- Fixed rogue pixel bar in the main menu
- Fixed events on some resolutions
- Fixed collider size for the drone station (was slightly too big)
- Somewhat improved next-turn resource predictions
- Fixed some resources in campaign floating slightly above the ground, meaning you could build over them
All best and happy building!
Ziggy
